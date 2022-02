Defense officials say they are running into roadblocks in creating a publicly available database for complaints about military privatized housing units, as required by law. The publicly available database would allow tenants of housing units to file a complaint about issues with their housing unit for inclusion in the database. Information is expected to include the name of the installation, the name of the landlord responsible for the housing unit, and a description of problem they are having. It won’t include personally identifiable information, but it would be available to anyone, including other military families, military leaders and privatized housing landlords.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO