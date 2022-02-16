You Should Always Have a Book With You

I have never been as addicted to a classic novel as I was to “Frankenstein.” Sometimes, I dread assigned reading even though I am currently taking two classes that are focused on literature — the irony is not lost on me. But when I picked up Shelley’s classic, I was transported to a world of darkness and science. She found a way to create a “monster” that doesn’t seem to be a monster at all, just a being seeking a family, and she created a novel that was accessible for the common man to read. Shelley was a driving force as a woman writing science fiction, and to think that she wrote “Frankenstein” at 19 years old makes me feel like a 19-year-old loser. I go back to annotate the text monthly, and I continue to find new aspects of Shelley’s writing and themes of the text that I missed previously. If you picked up my copy, you would find ink stains, margin notes and a rainbow of colored tabs.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO