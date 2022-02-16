Inter v Liverpool | Match Preview | UEFA Champions League | UCL

Fresh off the back of a resolute 1-0 victory at Turf Moor, Liverpool turn their focus back to European action where they return to Milan and the San Siro, on this occasion facing Inter. The Reds will hope for a similar outcome to their most recent visit to the iconic stadium, where a 2-1 victory was achieved away at AC Milan to complete a perfect group stage.

Hosts Inter Milan head into the tantalising encounter healthily positioned in the Serie A table, currently trailing arch-rivals AC by a point having played a game less. The Italian giants are the current Scudetto holders having won the title at a canter in the last campaign, and look primed to retain their crown this term.

In terms of the identity of the team and key players, head coach Simone Inzaghi deploys a 3-5-2 system in which Inter enjoy a lot of possession and utilise the width from wing-backs Denzel Dumfries and Ivan Perisic.

The defensive trio help the solidity of the side, while the five across the engine room help the side to assert control of matches. However, a key cog in the Inter machine Nicolo Barella will be absent for both legs through suspension, which could prove costly for the Italian side given his physical and technical prowess. Veteran Arturo Vidal is expected to fill the shoes of the 25-year-old.

The Reds come into the clash with a fully fit squad to choose from, presumably, a luxury problem manager Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to face. A key selection headache could be the right-sided central midfielder to partner Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, given the poor form of captain Jordan Henderson of late.

However, the leadership and know-how of the skipper could see Klopp give the 31-year-old the nod ahead of the crucial away tie. The German will also need to ponder throwing new recruit Luis Diaz in somewhat at the deep end, or go with his trusted but potentially fatigued, AFCON champion Sadio Mane.

While the Italian champions will provide a stern test for the Reds, the supreme quality of the visitors should shine through over the course of two legs. Jurgen Klopp will be eager to ensure a result is taken back to Anfield given the ability of Inter to frustrate and avoid a nerve-wracking evening on Merseyside in three weeks' time.

