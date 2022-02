Have you watched The Tinder Swindler on Netflix yet? If the answer to that is no, please run (don’t walk) to whoever’s account you’re currently logged in to, because it is harrowing. Quick recap before we move on: The doc focuses on con man Simon Leviev (one of his many aliases), who ran a Ponzi scheme in which he matched with women on Tinder, convinced them he was the incredibly wealthy son of a “diamond king,” told them his life was in danger and he needed money, and ultimately conned them out of tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO