ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook announces a meaningless roster of ‘new values’

By Andrew Wooden
telecoms.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has informed his employees they are now called Metamates, that it’s time for a new cultural operating system at Meta, and more miscellaneous corporate dribble. An announcement of Facebook/Meta’s fresh set of ‘values’ was apparently initially delivered to Facebook employees at an all hands...

telecoms.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Facebook's Updated Values Include 'Meta, Metamates, Me'

Facebook changed its name to Meta in October to reflect its focus on the creation of virtual spaces where people can work, play and socialize in what's known as the metaverse. Now the social media giant is revamping its values. In a note to Facebook employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
INTERNET
WPBF News 25

New Facebook Marketplace scam targeting sellers

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Online scams are getting harder to avoid. More and more people are trying to make extra money by selling unwanted items online, but scammers are targeting sellers. Harley Rhodes is a professional organizer who said she was targeted by this new scam. Scams and hacking:...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Apple Insider

Facebook Messenger, Instagram updated with new features on iOS

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Meta has updated the Facebook Messenger app with Vanish Mode and a Split Payments features while also providing updates to Instagram for Safer Internet Day.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Facebook, now Meta, revamps its values

Facebook changed its name to Meta in October to reflect its focus on the creation of virtual spaces where people can work, play and socialize in what's known as the metaverse. Now the social media giant is revamping its values. In a note to Facebook employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Values#Linkedin#Facebook Meta#Move Fast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
FingerLakes1.com

What is SCORM and How is It?

Tech can be quite hard to wrap your head around or understand if you are not armed with the proper knowledge or goal-oriented research. This article seeks to give a general exposition of the SCORM Concept and an overview of the dynamics of SCORM. In creating SCORM packages authoring tools are frequently used as a matter of industry standards to ensure professionalism.
Radar Online.com

Amazon Suspends Black Lives Matter From Charity Platform After Group Fails To Disclose Where $60 Million In Donations Has Gone

Amazon has suspended Black Lives Matter from their charity platform AmazonSmile due to the organizations’ failure to prove where up to $60 million in donations was spent. According to Daily Mail, Amazon suspended the BLM organization on Tuesday due to their inability to disclose where the millions of dollars donated to their cause had gone. While this is hardly the first time the social justice organization has been scrutinized in regard to their financial transparency, they will reportedly be without funds raised by AmazonSmile “until they’re back in compliance,” a spokesperson for the charity platform recently revealed.
CHARITIES
The Independent

‘Elitist’ professor hit with backlash after complaining Panda Express worker makes more money than him

A professor has sparked a debate after complaining about a Panda Express worker earning a higher salary than him.In a recent TikTok video, Tejpal Singh, shared a photo of a Panda Express sign, taken by Westminster College professor Spencer Bagley and posted on Twitter. The sign showed that the fast food restaurant had a few job openings, including one for general manager with a salary of $69,00 per year.“My salary as an associate professor of mathematics at Westminster College, three blocks away from this sign, is $61,500,” Bagley allegedly wrote on Twitter before the account went privateTikTok creator Singh created...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Upworthy

What number do you see in this picture? Viral optical illusion takes the internet by storm.

The internet has found a new optical illusion to obsess over. A seemingly simple photo shared by Twitter user @benonwine features a number partly concealed within a striped black and grey circle. "DO you see a number? If so, what number?" they ask in the tweet. While this initially looks like a pretty easy task, you soon realize that the zig-zag pattern of the circle makes things a bit tricky. Thousands of internet users from around the world have viewed the visual puzzle since it was posted on Twitter last week and have been left baffled by how many come to very different conclusions on the hidden figures.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy