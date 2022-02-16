ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents and teachers in England: share your views on the return of A-level and GCSE exams

 5 days ago
How prepared do you feel for the first public exams since the start of the pandemic?

Exam boards have published advance information about some of the content due to come up in summer GCSE and A-level exams, to help teachers and pupils in England focus their revision. However, school leaders have warned that the information has come too late and that deprived pupils in areas severely affected by Covid will be at an unfair disadvantage as exams return.

Some teachers have also raised concerns about discrepancies in the advance information made available between different subjects and exam boards.

We would like to hear from teachers, parents, and final-year A-level students in England about their views on the return of exams this summer. How prepared do you feel for the first public exams since the start of the pandemic? Do you have any concerns?

