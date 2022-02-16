Crash on University Ave. Wednesday Morning

President Biden is agreeing "in principle" to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as tensions grow over Ukraine. The tentative agreement comes as U.S. intelligence warns that Russian commanders received orders to proceed with invading Ukraine. CBS News correspondent Bradley Blackburn joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
People around the world voiced concern for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II after Buckingham Palace confirmed she is positive with COVID-19. As CBS News correspondent Ian Lee reports, she is experiencing cold-like symptoms and even plans to carry on working.
(CNN) — The US has written to the top United Nations human rights official that it has "credible information" that Russian forces are identifying Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" if it further invades Ukraine and occupies it. "Disturbing information recently obtained by the United States that...
Medina Spirit has been stripped of his 2021 Kentucky Derby title following a positive drug test, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Monday. The official winner is now the second-place horse, Mandaloun. The news comes more than two months after Medina Spirit collapsed and died following a workout at Santa...
Ottawa police sparked social media outrage on Sunday after issuing threats to Canada's truckers in hopes of bringing an end to the weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 mandates. "If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized the independence of Moscow-backed rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that will further fuel tensions with the West amid fears of Russian invasion. Putin’s move follows days of heightened tensions in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, where Ukrainian forces...
