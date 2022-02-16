ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sage’s depression drug meets main goal in late-stage study

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Inc said their drug in combination with a standard of care antidepressant met the main goal of showing rapid and significant reduction...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Phathom says mid-stage study for vonoprazan in gastroesophageal reflux met main goal

Announcing topline data from its PHALCON-NERD trial for vonoprazan, Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) said that the experimental on-demand therapy for episodic heartburn met the main goal in subjects with non-erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (NERD). In reaction, Phathom (PHAT) shares have added ~9% in the post-market on Wednesday. In the Phase 2...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major Depression#Sage#Antidepressants#Reuters#Biogen Inc
MedicalXpress

Study finds older Americans are largely unaware of new Alzheimer's drug

There's a new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease, but those who might benefit from it know almost nothing about it, a new study shows. In spring 2021, for the first time in decades, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. Enthusiasm for the drug, aducanumab, was swiftly eclipsed by concerns about efficacy, prohibitive cost and serious side effects.
HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Phathom Pharma's Digestive Disease Candidate Meets Primary Goal In Mid-Stage Study

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) reported topline results from the PHALCON-NERD Phase 2 study of vonoprazan as an on-demand therapy to relieve episodic heartburn in non-erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (NERD). All three vonoprazan dose levels met the primary endpoint and were statistically significant compared to placebo in the study. Within...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Seeking Alpha

Innovent Biologics' cholesterol drug IBI306 meets main goal in 2 studies

Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) said the main goal was met in two Chinese registration studies of IBI306, anti-PCSK-9 monoclonal antibody. The CREDIT-1 study was in non-familiar hypercholesterolemia (non-FH) patients at high/very high cardiovascular risk and the CREDIT-4 study was in patients with hypercholesterolemia including non-FH and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) in China.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Sage's stock falls 11% on new clinical data for experimental depression drug

Shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 11.2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after Wall Street raised questions about the durability of the experimental treatment for major depressive disorder that Sage is developing with Biogen Inc. . Biogen's stock was up 0.7% in premarket trading. The companies had announced Monday morning that zuranolone met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial; however, some analysts still have concerns about the commercial appeal of the drug, if it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The data demonstrated that there was no statistical difference between giving zuranolone with an antidepressant and an antidepressant with placebo at the 42-day mark. "Some suggestion of near-term durability would be key to broaden commercial uptake of the agent (and perhaps ensure FDA comfort with the consistency of effects across the studies)," RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams told investors on Monday. Sage's stock is down 48.4% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 15.2%.
STOCKS
MedicineNet.com

Which Salt Is Good for High Blood Pressure?

Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
NUTRITION
Entrepreneur

Biohaven (BHVN) Migraine Drug Meets Study Goals in China

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. BHVN, along with partner Pfizer Inc. PFE, announced positive top-line data from a phase III study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the orally dissolving tablet (“ODT”) formulation of rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine in China and South Korea. The study...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy