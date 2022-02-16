Ennio Capasa is to unveil a new fashion brand

Over the years, an increasing number of fashion houses have pledged to ban real animal fur from their collections. Recent labels to make the change include Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Versace, Coach, and Prada, with many of them pledging to use faux fur alternatives in their collections.Retailers have taken action too, with FarFetch announcing its pledge to be entirely fur-free as of December 2019.Additionally, YOOX Net-a-Porter, Selfridges, and ASOS have introduced bans on fur in previous years.Meanwhile, in 2018, London Fashion Week became the first major fashion week not to show any fur on its catwalk.In 2021, luxury...
