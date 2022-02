In addition to the more than 100,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s borders, officials are warning Vladimir Putin could target the country with a cyber war campaign, further complicating the already dramatic state of affairs.“No one has ever waged a cyber conflict,” US senator Marco Rubiotold Bloomberg on Monday. “These things could rapidly escalate into something far more dangerous. So this is a very tense moment.”In fact, Russia is already waging cyber attacks against Ukraine, according to officials there, who believe a long campaign of destabilising “hybrid” warfare is more likely than an all-out land campaign.“The No. 1 task...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 6 DAYS AGO