The National Weather Service in Binghamton is adding on to its Flood Watch area and issuing a Wind Advisory for the region. The Flood Watch from 10 a.m. February 17 to 7 p.m. February 18 now includes not only the Southern Tier and Central New York but the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania with the addition in the afternoon February 16 of Susquehanna, Bradford and Wayne Counties.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO