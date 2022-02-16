7 more COVID deaths: 4 in Floyd, 2 in Bartow, 1 in Chattooga. Region passes 70,000 virus cases since March 2020; 162 more since Tuesday. 72 COVID patients in Rome hospitals, down 15.
Northwest Georgia tops 70,000 confirmed COVID cases since March 5, 2020. As of Wednesday, 70,058 in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties. 4 more deaths from Floyd County; 2 from Bartow; 1 from Polk Plus another probable death in Bartow. 72 COVID patients in Rome’s hospitals on Wednesday,...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 1