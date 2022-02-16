ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

7 more COVID deaths: 4 in Floyd, 2 in Bartow, 1 in Chattooga. Region passes 70,000 virus cases since March 2020; 162 more since Tuesday. 72 COVID patients in Rome hospitals, down 15.

 5 days ago

Northwest Georgia tops 70,000 confirmed COVID cases since March 5, 2020. As of Wednesday, 70,058 in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties. 4 more deaths from Floyd County; 2 from Bartow; 1 from Polk Plus another probable death in Bartow. 72 COVID patients in Rome’s hospitals on Wednesday,...

