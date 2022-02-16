ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Titans' A.J. Brown, Julio Jones are top 5 WRs

By Ryan Sikes
 5 days ago
It’s always interesting to hear what NFL players think about their peers, especially when it comes to the Tennessee Titans, who are often forgotten about by the national media.

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf sat down with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks to discuss his recent surgery, offseason plans, and who his favorite wideouts are in the NFL right now.

His list included two Titans:

“Julio (Jones) was somebody I watched growing up, and I’m a big fan of him. So he is always gonna be No. 1,” Metcalf said. “Davante Adams, A.J. (Brown), Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp.”

As a player looking to make it in the NFL, Julio Jones is a pretty darn good player to look up to.

Just as Metcalf was bursting onto the scene at Ole Miss, Jones was arguably the best wide receiver in the National Football League, posting perennial 1,000-yard seasons in Atlanta.

Of course, Metcalf and Brown played collegiate football together, making a formidable wide receiver tandem, and the two were taken 13 picks apart in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Titans and Seahawks met in Week 2 of the 2021 season, with Metcalf hauling in six receptions for 53 yards as cornerback Kristian Fulton did an excellent job of shutting him down.

In that game, Metcalf got a good look at Jones, who had six receptions for 128 yards — his best game of the 2021 campaign — but had an incredible touchdown catch called back with under two minutes left in the first half.

After injuries limited their production, all three of Jones, Metcalf, and Brown will look to have bounce-back seasons in 2022.

