Pete Townshend Is Ready to ‘Moan’ About Keith Moon Biopic

Despite the Top Two success of 2019's WHO collection, Pete Townshend revealed that fellow surviving Who member Roger Daltrey isn't necessarily gung-ho about a new album. Townshend spoke with Rolling Stone ahead of the band's upcoming “The Who Hits Back” North American trek and shed light on where the pair are at in regards to new music: “Roger is diffident about the whole thing. He’s unsure. He’s on the fence. It’s not just about the money. It’s about whether or not it’s truly worth doing. . . I don’t want to end up complaining online about shares of the money and blah, blah, blah. It just gets boring hearing musicians complaining about it, particularly people that have been as lucky as we have, but I think there is a question about whether an artist like me, who spent their whole life in a home studio since I was 17, is it not better for me to work with new artists rather than sit with someone like Roger that isn’t really liking the record I’m making anyway? (Laughs).”

7 DAYS AGO