Pete Townshend Is Ready to ‘Moan’ About Keith Moon Biopic

Neither Heinz Baked Beans nor Odorono was mentioned during Pete Townshend’s new interview with Rolling Stone, which turned his attention to the Who’s liberal song-catalogue presence in film and television. “In 1982, the Who closed down, and we weren’t earning money. I started allowing my songs to be used for commercials, for film use, and not all of it was good,” Townshend, the band’s primary songwriter and windmill king, admitted. “There’s no question. Some of it was embarrassingly bad. But it earned money.” However, one of the licensing decisions he doesn’t regret is none other than the wildly popular CSI franchise, which uses Who songs as themes for all five of the series.
