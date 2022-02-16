ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Townshend Is Ready to ‘Moan’ About Keith Moon Biopic

By Martin Kielty
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pete Townshend said he was ready to "moan" in public about the upcoming Keith Moon biopic if he didn’t like it but noted that he couldn’t see a situation where he'd block its development. The project has been fostered by the Who's singer, Roger Daltrey, for many...

q1077.com

Times-Herald

Pete Townshend: I don't deserve to be alive today

Pete Townshend admits he "doesn't deserve to be alive". The Who guitar legend - who has battled alcohol and substance abuse in the past - has admitted he's "not been a perfect man", especially in his youth, and he says it will be a miracle if he reaches 80. The...
94.5 KATS

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey Have Different Retirement Plans

Roger Daltrey may want to tour "until he drops," but Pete Townshend doesn't share that view. The Who are poised for the 2022 The Who Hits Back! Tour, which kicks off April 22 in Hollywood, Fla. and will include 29 shows before wrapping up in Nevada on Nov. 4 and 5. See how to win a trip to the tour finale at the Dolby Live in Las Vegas below.
NME

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda reveals cause of death and calls him “the centre of our world”

Jamal Edwards’ mother Brenda has revealed the 31-year-old’s cause of death after he passed away this weekend (February 20). News of the influential British author, broadcaster, DJ and founder of SB.TV’s death was confirmed by representatives of Edwards’ media company to the BBC following reports on social media that the entrepreneur died unexpectedly on Sunday morning.
Cosmopolitan

Jamal Edwards' cause of death revealed as celebrities pay tribute

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who sadly passed away on Sunday 20 February at the age of 31. Earlier this morning, Jamal's mother Brenda Edwards revealed his cause of death to be a "sudden illness". Speaking to his fans, she said: "I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support."
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
Vulture

Pete Townshend Is Glad the Who Sold Out to CSI

Neither Heinz Baked Beans nor Odorono was mentioned during Pete Townshend’s new interview with Rolling Stone, which turned his attention to the Who’s liberal song-catalogue presence in film and television. “In 1982, the Who closed down, and we weren’t earning money. I started allowing my songs to be used for commercials, for film use, and not all of it was good,” Townshend, the band’s primary songwriter and windmill king, admitted. “There’s no question. Some of it was embarrassingly bad. But it earned money.” However, one of the licensing decisions he doesn’t regret is none other than the wildly popular CSI franchise, which uses Who songs as themes for all five of the series.
MLive.com

The Who, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, announce 2022 US tour with 1 Michigan show

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will spend most of 2022 traveling the U.S. as The Who just announced a nationwide tour. The tour kicks off in April and runs through November. “The Who Hits Back” tour will be at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, October 4. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at SeatGeek by clicking here, through StubHub and via Ticketmaster.
Effingham Radio

Pete Townshend: Roger Daltrey On The Fence About New Album

Despite the Top Two success of 2019's WHO collection, Pete Townshend revealed that fellow surviving Who member Roger Daltrey isn't necessarily gung-ho about a new album. Townshend spoke with Rolling Stone ahead of the band's upcoming “The Who Hits Back” North American trek and shed light on where the pair are at in regards to new music: “Roger is diffident about the whole thing. He’s unsure. He’s on the fence. It’s not just about the money. It’s about whether or not it’s truly worth doing. . . I don’t want to end up complaining online about shares of the money and blah, blah, blah. It just gets boring hearing musicians complaining about it, particularly people that have been as lucky as we have, but I think there is a question about whether an artist like me, who spent their whole life in a home studio since I was 17, is it not better for me to work with new artists rather than sit with someone like Roger that isn’t really liking the record I’m making anyway? (Laughs).”
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
thebrag.com

The Who legend Pete Townshend seems to be working on new solo album

It’s been almost three decades since The Who singer Pete Townshend last released a solo album but it seems like the wait for a follow-up might soon be over. The rocker was spotted in the recording studio alongside session bassist Guy Pratt (he’s worked with the likes of Pink Floyd and The Smiths) and drummer Ged Lynch (frequent collaborator with Peter Gabriel) over the weekend.
People

Tom Holland's Mom Once Called Spider-Man Producers Because He Wasn't Getting Enough 'Toilet Breaks'

Tom Holland may be one of the most famous young actors in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean his mom won't make a few phone calls on his behalf!. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, shared a hilarious story, recalling the time his mom secretly phoned producers about giving him an adequate amount of bathroom breaks while filming one of the early Spider-Man films.
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
Classic Rock Q107

Watch Mammoth WVH’s Video for New Single ‘Epiphany’

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH released a video for the new single “Epiphany,” which is made up of footage recorded on tour. The track appears on the group’s self-titled debut album, released last year, which was recorded completely by Van Halen himself. The video can be seen below.
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

