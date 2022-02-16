ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

How to avoid a mid-round slump, according to a Top 100 teacher

Golf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all been there: cruising along through nine holes, all is well for a while through the turn, when, suddenly — boom. Deadsville. You step on the 13th tee and wonder, ‘How many more holes do we have to play?’. It’s the mid-round slump, when your...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

What was one of Tiger Woods’ bigger mistakes? It involves his left pants pocket.

Tiger Woods was once not Tiger Woods. So he thought he needed to show proof. It was 1992, the then-16-year-old had asked his high school principal if he could be excused to play at Riviera Country Club on a couple of school days, and he was on the first tee for his first shot at a PGA Tour event. Thirty years later, ahead of this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riv, Woods remembered well his sponsor invite to the then-called Los Angeles Open. And the tee shot on the iconic par-5 1st.
GOLF
Golf.com

Genesis Invitational notebook dump! 8 things I saw, heard and learned at Riviera Country Club

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — The 96th iteration of the Genesis Invitational is officially in the books, and what a week it was! Joaquin Niemann lit Riviera on fire, takes on the Saudi league were flying, and Tiger made his first public appearance of 2022. But you already knew all that. Below, however, are a few things you (probably) didn’t know.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Sports Drinks
Golf.com

How Jordan Spieth’s caddie sneakily continued his yearly troll of Justin Thomas

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have a bit of a history together at Riviera Country Club. Both have played the Genesis Invitational here throughout their pro careers, but their time competing at the storied club dates back to their college days. Specifically, the 2012 NCAA National Championship.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pros call Phil Mickelson "TOXIC" and think he will be SUSPENDED

A number of PGA Tour players are expected to call for Phil Mickelson to be suspended from the PGA Tour at next week's players' meeting ahead of the Honda Classic at PGA National, according to Derek Lawrenson for The Mail on Sunday. One PGA Tour pro has gone as far...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Joaquin Niemann wins Genesis Invitational in wire-to-wire fashion

Joaquin Niemann set records all week long at Riviera. They weren’t for naught. The 23-year-old Chilean breezed to his second career PGA Tour title by winning the Genesis Invitational on Sunday at Riviera, closing with an even-par 71 to beat Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young by two. Niemann, who...
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas was asked by a fan one of the biggest Saudi questions. JT answered.

Asked the fan: It’s really not about the money, Justin Thomas? It’s really not, Thomas answered. The conversation in golf, of course, at least the strong majority of it of late, has been. In short, it’s been this: There looks to be a guaranteed-paycheck, upstart golf league funded by Saudi Arabian cash, and pros are deciding whether they’re in or out. The talk may have reached its zenith — for now — this week after Alan Shipnuck of the Fire Pit Collective website wrote of a phone conversation that he had had with Phil Mickelson in which the six-time major champ described himself as a key architect in the league — and added that he hoped the plan would generate leverage in future negotiations with the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Golf.com

Why this Lululemon skort is perfect for golf

One reason why Lululemon athletic wear is so popular is because it’s so versatile. No matter what you’re doing: yoga, hitting the gym, going for a run, or simply throwing something on for a school dropoff, the clothes look great, fit well, and are super comfy. An area...
APPAREL
Golf.com

This RLX Golf skort is the pop of color your golf wardrobe needs

If you’re looking for a new golf skort that ticks several boxes: colorful, trendy, flattering — look no further! I have the perfect item for you. This Ombre Stretch Skort by RLX Golf is a serious head-turner. I absolutely love the print — it’s perfect for both spring and summer, a punchy play on sunset hues that allows you to go in several different directions with your top. Something in white, red, yellow or orange would be a good pairing — or even black, why not?
SHOPPING
Golf.com

Riviera is being torched by an unconventional swing. Here’s why it works

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Joaquin Niemann has one of the quirkiest swings on the PGA Tour. His move away from the ball is typical of what you’d expect from your average pro, and the beginning of his downswing is nothing out of the ordinary either. Once he gets about halfway down though, things get a little funky.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Rory McIlroy: Super Golf League ‘dead in the water’

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy said it’s his opinion that the upstart Saudi-backed Super Golf League is “dead in the water.”. Further, McIlroy called Phil Mickelson’s support of the SGL “egotistical and ignorant,” among other adjectives. McIlroy made the comments Sunday in the aftermath of...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro disqualified for signing incorrect card at Genesis Invitational

PGA Tour pro Wyndham Clark was sent packing from Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational at Riviera on Thursday after signing for an incorrect scorecard after his first round. Clark, who is winless so far on the PGA Tour, shot a 6-over 77 but was then disqualified after it emerged his scorecard had not been filled in correctly.
GOLF
Golf.com

A Riviera cheat code? Pro defends hack, but analysts are dumbfounded

The scorecard reads pars, so, in the end, the route to get there was really neither a success, nor a failure, but just a couple of fours. But oh, the place where Viktor Hovland’s ball went after his tee shots on the 15th at Riviera. How best to describe...
GOLF
Golf.com

Jon Rahm just did something he hadn’t done in 34 rounds

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — The joyous crowd at Riviera Country Club was so pleased when Jon Rahm made his 6-foot par putt on 18 on Friday evening. They erupted when the putt dropped, largely because it had also been awhile since they saw a putt of any consequence drop.
GOLF
Golf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Rory McIlroy added a new TaylorMade club for Riviera

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. The tight, tree-lined fairways of Riviera Country Club don’t scream bomb and gouge. With the Kikuyu grass adding another layer of defense, it’s no wonder some players in the field opted to shake up their equipment setups and add a “fairway finder” to the bag — Rory McIlroy included.
GOLF
Golf.com

Therabody’s new recovery boots make walking multiple rounds a breeze

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
CAKES
Golf.com

Dustin Johnson quiets rumors on Saudi League, commits to PGA Tour

One of the Saudi Golf League’s biggest rumored defections is staying home. Dustin Johnson released a statement through a Tour spokesman on Sunday pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour, a surprising announcement for the two-time major winner, whose involvement in the rival golf league has been rumored for the better part of a year.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy