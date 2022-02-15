B&E Weekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 2/15 – 2/21/22

Rahn Harper has a new track out, and he’s looking for authenticity on “Gimmicks.” The track is about where Rahn is at in life right now, taking chances and believing in perfecting his career. He sings about being surrounded by people that felt fake, and that he had to push past all of that in order to feel good about making music and living how he wants. Harper certainly has major-label quality, and while he sings about getting out of a deal that wasn’t right for him, it may not belong before we see him on another label. Check out “Gimmicks” below:

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO