B&E Weekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 2/15 – 2/21/22

Duo Pasta Sauce are working on their second EP, picking up from 2019’s “Shore Thing.” With that in mind, they decide to blow the doors off the hinges to promote the new project, and released a promotional single, “Evanescence-Esque.” While yes, the track does feature all of the emotional tenacity that the mid-00’s rock band brought to the mainstream, the band assures fans that the new EP won’t sound like this. However, it is a fun piece of music that lets Pasta Sauce get a bit out of their comfort zone, and reminds us all that there’s new music on the way. Get brutally emo with the song below:
Comments / 0