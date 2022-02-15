ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

B&E Weekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 2/15 – 2/21/22

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather is on the cusp of turning, and Milwaukee’s music scene is always on the cusp of...

breakingandentering.net

hennemusic.com

Pink Floyd share rehearsal footage from Pulse reissue

Pink Floyd are sharing video of a rehearsal version of “The Division Bell” track, “Lost For Words”, as a preview to the upcoming reissue of their 1995 concert film, “Pulse.”. Due February 18, the restored and re-edited project captures the group on the European leg...
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Tyler Reese – “If You Let Me”

Tyler Reese is the latest rnb-pop singer to release new music. His current track, ‘If You Let Me’ is an emotional rollercoaster; it fastens us in tightly, and the trajectory it takes us on is unforgettable. Tyler quickly gets the emotions running through us with a delicate guitar...
MUSIC
celebritypage.com

Saweetie Drops Music Video 'Closer' on Valentines Day

Saweetie is ready for the next phase of her ICY GRL season!. Rapper Saweetie and singer H.E.R. have dropped a new music video for their song 'Closer' on Valentine's Day!. The music video features the two artists traveling around the world on a private jet, hitting spots such as Paris, Tokyo, and the Philippines.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers reveal new album ‘Unlimited Love’ + video “Black Summer”

Share the post "Red Hot Chili Peppers reveal new album ‘Unlimited Love’ + video “Black Summer”" Rock giants Red Hot Chili Peppers (Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante) have officially announced their new album titled ‘Unlimited Love,’ which is set to be released on April 1st through Warner Records. In a message posted today (February 4th) the band said:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Pasta Sauce – “Evanescence-Esque”

Duo Pasta Sauce are working on their second EP, picking up from 2019’s “Shore Thing.” With that in mind, they decide to blow the doors off the hinges to promote the new project, and released a promotional single, “Evanescence-Esque.” While yes, the track does feature all of the emotional tenacity that the mid-00’s rock band brought to the mainstream, the band assures fans that the new EP won’t sound like this. However, it is a fun piece of music that lets Pasta Sauce get a bit out of their comfort zone, and reminds us all that there’s new music on the way. Get brutally emo with the song below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Rahn Harper – “Gimmicks”

Rahn Harper has a new track out, and he’s looking for authenticity on “Gimmicks.” The track is about where Rahn is at in life right now, taking chances and believing in perfecting his career. He sings about being surrounded by people that felt fake, and that he had to push past all of that in order to feel good about making music and living how he wants. Harper certainly has major-label quality, and while he sings about getting out of a deal that wasn’t right for him, it may not belong before we see him on another label. Check out “Gimmicks” below:
MUSIC
Leader-Telegram

That’s Entertainment 2/15/22

Menomonie Moose Lodge Senior Dance at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Menomonie. Two Rivers performs at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at Foster’s Fireside in Osseo. Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at Silver Dollar in Menomonie. Jerrika...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer – “Add A Bell”

Mike Neumeyer has a new composition out, and he utilizes his newest purchase for the simply titled “Add A Bell.” Things begin with a high enough noise that it’ll make your dog’s head turn, but slowly become more melodic, as Neumeyer works out different riffs and combinations that almost feel tropical at times. The wonder of what Neumeyer does lies in the negative space, with the reverberating tones and sporadic textures creating a warm sonic atmosphere. His work feels like a mental escape at times, and that’s exactly what this latest track does. Enjoy your moment of zen from Mike Neumeyer with “Add A Bell” below:
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
orartswatch.org

The Jazz Scene, part three: The ones who got away

Young, talented and the future of jazz, they were mentored by Portland music royalty. They learned to bang out “Back at the Chicken Shack,” “Green Dolphin Street” and “Autumn Leaves,” to listen carefully to the jazz greats, to practice diligently and often, and to master the mysterious art of improvisation. They went to Mel Brown’s summer jazz camps when they were teen-agers and attended some of the best higher-ed music schools, such as Manhattan School of Music, Berklee College of Music , New York University and University of Southern California.
PORTLAND, OR
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: LUXI – “Call Me”

LUXI is showing a brighter side of her electro-pop DIY wisdom these days, as evidenced by a fun new video for “Call Me.” The single has a simple premise; LUXI wants you to call her, and call her yours. The video features the songstress and producer in a glitched-out version of her trademark tones, singing about wanting your time and attention over the upbeat track. If this is an indicator of things to come, we’re in for some fun music from LUXI while the weather warms up. Be on the lookout for more, and bop along to “Call Me” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: The Brouhaha – “Rain Down”

The Brouhaha rattle the speakers for the right reason with their new single, ‘Rain Down’. On this release, jingly-jangly guitars are all the rage, with the British band tearing up as they mean to go in the intro. Furthermore, it begins with the guitar leading the way, and before we know it, the drums are thudding, and the bass grooves kick us up the rear! The band excel in their space with their signature sound, and they do not hold back on their creative orientation.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Mini Meltdowns – “Super Blue”

Power pop band Mini Meltdowns have their first single out in three years. It’s a fuzzy love tune that Jon Phillip wrote for his fiance about their first Valentine’s Day together in Memphis. He struggles to imagine what his life was life before he met her; nothing comes to how she makes him feel. “Super Blue” refers to the pool in the lobby of the Peabody Hotel, where he wishes to swim with her like ducks. It’s a sunshine-filled ditty from Mini Meltdowns that we hope is the precursor to something bigger in the works.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Kenton Place – “Haley’s Comet”

The band of the moment is Kenton Place. They’re sweeping the music industry, and it’s easy to see why. They have a talent that we can’t overlook, and their most recent release, ‘Haley’s Comet’, is proof of that. It all starts on an edgy...
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Plaid Hawaii FT. Techon – “Como Tu”

Tropical-psychedelic dance producer Plaid Hawaii teamed up with pop artist Techon for a new single. Techon has his eyes set on a woman that he envisions with a life filled with love and adventure. He sings side-by-side with Hawaii’s swelling production of paradisical electronica. It’s a wide-eyed collaboration between Plaid Hawaii and Techon; we hope to hear more from both of them in the coming months.
HAWAII STATE
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Tai Mistyque – “Can You Feel Me”

R&B artist Tai Mistyque’s latest single is about feeling the love from miles away. She’s got that fiery, palpable connection with someone; it sucks when they’re apart because she’ll stay stuck in her head. Tai Mistyque has her emotions running high here and she’s stopping at nothing in pursuit of this love. It’s her first single of 2022 after a productive year in 2021; we’re excited for what’s in store.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

REVIEW: Caamp at Riverside Theater

To say that Caamp is having a moment in the indie folk scene is an understatement. Caamp is leading the indie folk scene right now. Toting over 3 million monthly listeners, it’s clear that they have amassed a large following off of their two full LPs and singles. Last night Caamp packed the Riverside in what looked like a sold out show. Caamp might be having a moment but they are here to stay, and last night was all that was needed to believe that statement.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Bug Moment – “Lagoon”

There’s a line between harmony and chaos, and Bug Moment looks to blur that on their most recent single, “Lagoon.” What begins as an explorative sounding song gradually picks up in terms of intensity, and by shortly after the one-minute mark, an innocent vocal line about being wrapped up in someone emotionally becomes augmented by frustrated screams to drive the point home. “Lagoon” is about wanting someone that doesn’t seem to want you back, and the catharsis that comes from writing about that emotion is heard on the single. Look for more from Bug Moment this year, and get out some angry screams along with the song below:
MUSIC

