LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2022-- Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that BreastScreen Victoria, one of Australia’s largest breast cancer screening organizations, has switched to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Database software. By switching annual support providers, BreastScreen Victoria was able to liberate additional capacity within its internal IT team, negate the need to spend additional funds expanding its staff to meet increasing service demands, and significantly reduce its annual enterprise software support fees. As a result, BreastScreen Victoria’s IT team can now focus on more strategic initiatives, including a data center migration project.

