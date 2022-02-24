ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) Enters Into $350M Flexible Equity Purchase Agreement With Yorkville Advisors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced that it has entered into a $350 million common stock standby equity line...

Benzinga

Next Green Wave Shareholders Approve Acquisition By Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) and Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE:NGW) (OTCQX:NXGWF) announced that the previously announced acquisition of Next Green Wave by Planet 13 was overwhelmingly approved at the special meeting of NGW shareholders, representing 47.73% of issued and outstanding NGW shares voted in person or by proxy at a Friday meeting, with 96.71% voting in favor.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Apollo agrees to take Tenneco private for $7.1 billion

Apollo Global Management Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to buy Tenneco Inc. for $20 a share, a 100.4% premium over the stock's closing price of $9.98 a share on Tuesday. The deal values Lake Forest Ill.-based Tenneco at about $7.1 billion, including debt. The manufacturer of clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems said the deal will maximize shareholder value. Apollo partner Michael Reiss is leading the transaction for the private equity firm. Shares of Tenneco rallied 90.3% in premarket trades. Not counting Wednesday's moves, the stock was down 11.7% so far in 2022, compared to a drop of 9.7% by the S&P 500. Apollo shares are down 12.7% this year.
STOCKS
Bisnow

Rival REITs In Advanced Talks To Combine Into $10B Company

Two major healthcare property owners are on the verge of a merger. Healthcare Trust of America is well along in talks to merge with Healthcare Realty Trust, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources. A combination of the two in a cash-and-stock deal would create a $10B healthcare property entity.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

UPS workforce declined by 9,000 employees in 2021, as losses in the U.S. offset gains internationally

United Parcel Service Inc. UPS, -1.38% disclosed Tuesday that its workforce was reduced by about 9,000 employees in 2021, as job cuts in the U.S. more than offset net hiring internationally. The package delivery giant said in its 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had 534,000 global employees at the end of 2021, excluding seasonal employees, of which 444,000 were in the U.S. and 90 were located abroad. That compares with 543,000 global employees at the end of 2020, of which 458,000 were located in the U.S. and 85,000 were located internationally. The decline in workforce seems to jibe with the company's "better not bigger" strategy, which included the sale of some assets. Of the 2021 workforce, there were 89,000 management employees, which which 44% work part-time, and 445,000 hourly employees, of which 51% work part-time. In comparison, UPS had 495,000 global employees in pre-pandemic 2019, of which 413,000 were in the U.S. and 82,000 were internationally located. UPS's stock, which fell 1.1% in afternoon trading, has slipped 1.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
ECONOMY
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Yet Another Billionaire Buys Rivian Stock: Should You Too?

At least two billionaire investors bought Rivian stock in late 2021. But the stock has fallen sharply since, so you'd want to know more than billionaire moves before you to press the buy button. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Although U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks

The economic sentiment indicator in the Eurozone rose to a 3-month high level of 114 in February, surpassing market estimates of 113.1. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kimberly-Clark Acquires Majority Stake In Thinx

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) has acquired a majority stake in Thinx Inc, a reusable period and incontinence underwear company. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. Kimberly-Clark made an initial minority investment in Thinx in 2019. "The investment in Thinx paves the road for collaboration and allows us to...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Delek Logistics Partners: A Safe High 9%+ Distribution Yield For 2022

Delek Logistics Partners saw very strong operating cash flow growth on the surface during 2021, although this was mostly due to a large working capital draw. Throughout the severe downturn of 2020, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) provided a safe haven for income investors by not only sustaining their distributions but actually pushing them higher, although upon entering 2021 it appeared that this growth would soon come to a grinding halt, as my previous article discussed. Since it has been almost an entire year since this last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that not only reviews their results for 2021 but also considers their outlook that sees a safe high 9.31% distribution yield for 2022, although at the same time, still sees limited scope for future distribution growth.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 39.6% to $20.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In UnitedHealth Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.52% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In UNH: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 17.94 shares of UnitedHealth Group at the time with $1,000. This investment in UNH would have produced an average annual return of 23.71%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $442.62 billion.
STOCKS

