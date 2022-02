There are many myths about social security. James Schmitz from Laraway Financial Advisors joined me on WJON this week. He highlighted the myths associated with social security. They include the myth that it's going broke. James Schmitz says as long as workers pay payroll taxes social security will not run out of money. He says the social security system was at a surplus of $2.9 Trillion dollars at the end of 2020. Schmitz says now the system is paying out more than it is bringing in due to an increase of the non working population compared to the working population. He says without changes the surplus is expected to run out in 2034. Schmitz says congress could keep this from happening by making changes.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO