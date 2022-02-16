Final Jeopardy – Minnesota Question Stumps Contestants

Next time you want to surprise your significant other with a romantic dinner date, plan to take them to one of these four restaurants (and plan for a bit of a drive). I'm not the most romantic guy. For the sake of my wife, I try to be. But I'm a bit of a penny-pincher and definitely not a natural gift-giver. This year, though, I surprised my wife for Valentine's Day with dinner and a show (alright, she booked tickets for the show, leaving me to figure out dinner beforehand). I took her to a hip restaurant in Wayzata I've been hearing a lot of good things about -- Ninetwentyfive Restaurant.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO