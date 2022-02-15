ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan Refugees in Albania Start Temporary Classes for Their Children

By Noshaba Ashna
Voice of America
 4 days ago

Afghan refugees in Albanian have set up a makeshift school...

WSET

All Afghan refugees at Virginia military bases successfully resettled

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — All Afghan refugees that have been housed at Virginia military bases following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan have been successfully resettled. U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) shared the news on Twitter Tuesday. More than 124,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan in 17 days, though some...
VIRGINIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Afghan refugee family finds new start in South Carolina

A family from Afghanistan has a new home in South Carolina. “This family — they are heroes. They were working with our government, they wanted democracy,” said Jody Cross of Open Arms Refugee Ministry, who joined a group of South Carolina neighbors to welcome the family at the airport.
POLITICS
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#Taliban#Albanian
WISN

Afghan refugee mission ends at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (AP) — The final group of Afghan nationals temporarily housed at a Wisconsin Army post has been resettled to new communities across the country, the Defense Department said Tuesday. Since Aug. 21, 2021, Task Force McCoy oversaw temporary housing and support services for about 12,600 relocated...
FORT MCCOY, WI
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia ready to attack Ukraine 'at any moment', Lithuania says

RIGA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia's armed forces are positioned to attack Ukraine "at any moment" and are continously being reinforced, Lithuania's top military officer said on Thursday, echoing warnings from other Western capitals. Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday its forces were pulling back after exercises near Ukraine, but...
POLITICS
9NEWS

Local organizations welcome Afghan refugees Saturday night

DENVER — When Joe Saboe learned of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, he knew something needed to be done. "On about August 12th, I got a note from my brother. He was asking me to help save his friend's life," he recalled. "Got a lawyer to do some paperwork, called the embassy in Kabul, and they said we'll get him a phone call in an hour and the phone call never, never came. And so we just decided to kind of take matters into our own hands."
DENVER, CO
Daily Herald

Suburban mosques prepare for new wave of Afghan refugees

Classrooms that have been dormant since the start of the pandemic at Masjid Rahmah Great America Islamic Center in Lake Villa soon will serve as temporary shelter for refugee families. The center is among several suburban mosques preparing to host a new wave of Afghan refugees expected to arrive any...
LAKE VILLA, IL

