Cell Phones

Realme 9 Pro+ arrives with a flagship camera, Realme 9 Pro tags along

By Yordan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealme has just unveiled its latest phones from what it calls the Number series - meet the Realme 9 Pro and its mightier sibling Realme 9 Pro+. Both phones come with powerful midrange chipsets, big batteries and rapid charging, and the Plus builds on that with a large-sensor 50MP main...

