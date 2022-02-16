Morning Notes

It seems that with each new dawn the Green gets covered in a fresh blanket of sparkly white snow. Dartmouth’s idyllic winter landscape is scored by the sounds of wind whistling through the icy trees, students stomping through their driveways and yes, the beeps and scrapes of an early morning snow plow. The skiway has been boasting phenomenal conditions and the snowboots your grandparents bought you have never gotten more use. We may have sprained our backs while shoveling our driveway, but with the granite of New Hampshire in our muscles and our brains, the pain can’t last too long, right? And anyway, we’ve got winter carnival and Valentine’s Day coming up so we have no time to drag our feet.

HANOVER, NH ・ 9 DAYS AGO