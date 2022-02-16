Morning Notes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSpotted: Robot Dog in Courthouse — “Several people were standing outside one of the Colonial Place buildings today. I thought it was a fire drill at first, but they were too close to the building. Then I saw it.” [Twitter]. Yorktown High’s ‘Dull’ Scoreboard — “The...

Dartmouth

Editors' Note

It seems that with each new dawn the Green gets covered in a fresh blanket of sparkly white snow. Dartmouth’s idyllic winter landscape is scored by the sounds of wind whistling through the icy trees, students stomping through their driveways and yes, the beeps and scrapes of an early morning snow plow. The skiway has been boasting phenomenal conditions and the snowboots your grandparents bought you have never gotten more use. We may have sprained our backs while shoveling our driveway, but with the granite of New Hampshire in our muscles and our brains, the pain can’t last too long, right? And anyway, we’ve got winter carnival and Valentine’s Day coming up so we have no time to drag our feet.
HANOVER, NH
Washington State
AccuWeather

Early taste of spring headed for West Coast this week

An early spring or even summer teaser will be coming soon for the western third of the United States as temperatures rise above normal this week, flirting with daily records. While this may be good news for warm weather lovers, poor air quality and higher fire risk are unfortunately forecast to come along for the ride.
PORTLAND, OR
potomaclocal.com

Community Notes

Betting on going back: After another year of missed ridership projections, Virginia Railway Express is banking on some return of office-workers to Washington in its new budget for the 2023 fiscal year. [Insidenova.com]. Road work: Expect to see orange cones on I-95 this week between Fredericksburg and Prince William County...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
arlnow.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Shirlington edition

What makes Shirlington a Special Neighborhood in Arlington. The charming sense of community truly makes Shirlington special. While it has evolved over the years, it has always stayed true to its community. It is a vibrant, welcoming and diverse area that has everything you need. Whatever you are craving from food to entertainment, Shirlington has it. It’s a place where you can live, work, shop and play.
Mirror

Service notes

Senior Master Sergeant Yvette M. Pentecost, daughter of David and Celeste DePaolis of Altoona, retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving for 25 years. She started her career in 1997 as a bioenvironmental engineering technician. Since that first assignment, she performed many other duties such as Airman Leadership School...
ALTOONA, PA
Theodore Roosevelt
arlnow.com

Most-read Arlington stories of the week: Feb. 14-18

We hope you are celebrating George Washington’s birthday with a three-day weekend. Most county services will be closed Monday and there are festivities abound in Alexandria for those who want to partake. The week’s roundup of news included everything from updates to Covid mitigation strategies in schools to confirmation...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls in Shirlington hoping to open by early fall

(Updated, 11:20 am) It’s still likely going to be at least six more months before diners can get some fresh catch in Shirlington. Annapolis-based Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is readying itself for a potential late summer or early fall opening at 4017 Campbell Avenue in the Village at Shirlington, a company spokesperson told ARLnow.
arlnow.com

The original Five Guys was located in a strip mall along Columbia Pike

Before Five Guys was a big burger chain, it was a small fry tucked away in a shopping center on Columbia Pike. Today, Five Guys Burgers & Fries has more than 1,500 locations worldwide and grosses nearly a billion dollars in revenue. But 35 years ago, it was nothing more than a tiny beloved burger joint at the corner of S. Glebe Road and Columbia Pike in Westmont Shopping Center, a strip mall that’s now rubble and in the midst of redevelopment.
arlnow.com

Korean fast casual restaurant SeoulSpice opening in Rosslyn next week with free food

Korean fast casual eatery SeoulSpice is opening a new location in Rosslyn next week and offering free food for its first customers. The spot at 1735 N. Lynn Street, on the ground floor of the International Place building, will be SeoulSpice’s sixth location and first in Virginia. It is set to open its doors on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
arlnow.com

Open houses in Arlington this weekend

We have a three-day weekend ahead and another round of open houses across Arlington! It looks to be a windy and clear weekend, so if you’re looking to move it’s a great time to browse a few open houses. According to Homesnap, there are 371 homes for sale....
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

ARLnow seeking summer interns

Can you turn a quick story on a hen loose outside the Pentagon? Do debates over gondola transit between Arlington and D.C. captivate you? Are you the first to ask about a new business in town?. Arlington-based Local News Now, the publisher of ARLnow, is looking for energetic, creative and...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

APS must make masks optional by March 1, will present new policy today

Arlington Public Schools will present a new masking policy at a school board meeting tonight (Thursday) in light of a new law that requires masks be optional by March 1. The school system hasn’t yet outlined how it will change its policy, which currently mandates students wear masks indoors, but the new state law allows parents to opt their children out of mask requirements.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Just Listed in Arlington

Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. Good morning, Arlington; I hope you’re enjoying the reprieve from the cold as much as my three little kids are — they have been loving getting to the park every day!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Running shoe shop in Pentagon City is at the starting line, looking to open next week

Specialty athletic shoe store Road Runner Sports is sprinting towards opening next week in Pentagon City. It will be the first Arlington location for the running shoe retailer, with its next closest store being in Falls Church. It’s filling the 4,500 square-foot space at 1101 S. Joyce Street once occupied by Unleashed. The Petco off-shoot closed more than a year ago.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
arlnow.com

New historic marker at Bluemont Junction Park speaks to impact of Jim Crow laws

A new interpretive sign is being installed near Bluemont Junction Park to explain how Jim Crow laws impacted passengers riding the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) train line. The sign is being installed by NOVA Parks and will be outside of the retired train caboose along what is now the W&OD trail. The historic marker is a few minutes walk from Bluemont Junction Park’s parking lot at 601 N. Manchester Street.
BLUEMONT, VA
arlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 4501 19th Road N.

Address: 4501 19th Road N. Open: Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20 from 1-4 p.m. Expanded and renovated classic brick colonial on a large level lot near Ballston, Lee Heights Shops, Woodstock Park and the bike path. Recent updates: double pane windows in original house and family room addition,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

