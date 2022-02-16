ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden orders Trump White House visitor logs turned over to Jan. 6 committee

President Joe Biden has rejected another of former President Donald Trump's executive privilege claims, deciding that Trump White House visitor logs should be handed over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the effort to overturn the 2020 election -- within 15 days.

A letter from Chief White House Counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives obtained by ABC states, "The President has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified, as to these records and portions of records," the letter states.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's efforts to increase manufacturing alongside members of his cabinet and Congress, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

The visitor logs in question, Remus writes, "are entries in visitor logs showing appointment information for individuals who were processed to enter the White House complex, including on January 6, 2021."

The letter goes on to explain that the Biden administration routinely discloses visitor logs, as did the Obama administration, therefore "preserving the confidentiality" of the Trump logs " is not necessary to protect long-term institutional interests of the Executive Branch."

Brandon Bell/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump makes an entrance at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference in Phoenix, Ariz., July 24, 2021.

Many key Trump aides spent time at the White House leading up to the January 6th attack on the Capitol, including Rudy Giuliani, who was organizing the the effort to overturn election results, lawyer John Eastman, who pushed to Trump the idea that Vice President Mike Pence could stop congressional certification of the 2020 election results, and former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who frequently pushed conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

Biden likewise ordered the Archives to hand over previous batches of Trump documents, and in Tuesday's letter regarding the visitor logs, Remus quotes Biden's previous justifications: "Congress has a compelling need in service of its legislative functions to understand the circumstances that led to . . . the most serious attack on the operations of the Federal Government since the Civil War. . . . Constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself."

Trump lost a legal challenge to prevent the release of previous tranches of documents and could try again, but while that could delay a turnover, many legal experts say it is highly unlikely he would get a ruling in his favor.

ABC News' Benjamin Siegel contributed to this report.

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
Biden’s White House Makes a Telling Mistake

President Joe Biden’s White House usually gets the nuts and bolts of the presidency right. This week, one example of getting it very wrong was in the news, and it’s worth considering what lessons it holds. The story: White House science adviser Eric Lander, who had cabinet status, resigned after Politico reported on an internal investigation that found he had bullied and mistreated staffers.A lot of things went wrong. Lander shouldn’t have been nominated to begin with; he drew bipartisan criticism before even being confirmed. Biden himself didn’t help when he publicly pledged to fire any staffer who treated a colleague disrespectfully “on the spot — no if, ands or buts.” A great sentiment, but it set an unrealistic standard that the administration wouldn’t, and shouldn’t, have lived with. Of course they would want to have a process of investigating any allegations of misconduct, but any reasonable system would fall short of Biden’s boast. In the event, the White House apparently investigated Lander’s actions and then failed to act until Politico broke the news. At least things moved rapidly once the story went public, although even then Lander was allowed to resign, rather than be fired. All in all, the episode was hardly the administration’s brightest moment.The lesson, however, is the opposite of what you might think. It’s evidence in favor of, rather than against, the idea that the government does too much vetting for administration posts. Yes, a bad pick does some damage. In this case? Presumably Lander wasn’t very good at his job while he had it, which has costs, and so does the need to fill another vacancy this quickly. But intrusive vetting has real costs as well. A lot of people simply aren’t willing to go through the trouble of disclosing all the information needed for Senate confirmation. Especially people with complicated finances or a checkered life history. Yes, for some highly sensitive positions, a thorough vetting is probably a good idea. But most of the hundreds of administration posts that require confirmation (and the even more numerous positions that don’t) aren’t really that sensitive.So intense vetting reduces the candidate pool, and increases the resources need to fill each position — including calendar time, which is a fixed and limited resource for any presidency.Yes, reduced background checks would mean more mistakes. More nominees would run into trouble in their confirmation hearings. More would have some embarrassing past episode revealed after taking office, and perhaps need to resign. More might misbehave in various ways. Those are real costs. But as the Lander situation shows, the costs in most cases just wouldn’t be all that high. And one key cost — dealing with the subsequent vacancy after a failed nomination or a fired official — would be a lot lower if nominating people was easier.The truth is that presidents, their staffs and senators (who are a big part of the problem, since they insist on extensive disclosure) are all being overly risk-averse. It’s understandable; no one wants to be the one who failed to disqualify the bully from office. But in doing so, they’re massively overstating one set of risks, and undervaluing the damage done in trying to avoid those risks. And by the way? It doesn’t even work all that well. As Lander has quite painfully demonstrated.For weekend reading, here are some of the best items from political scientists this week:Matt Grossmann talks with Christopher Claassen and Sara Wallace Goodman about public opinion and democracy.Nadia E. Brown, Christopher J. Clark and Anna Mitchell Mahoney at the Monkey Cage on women’s caucuses.Michael Tesler on why Republicans are so upset with Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.Dave Karpf on the Republicans.Elaine Kamarck on former President Donald Trump and the Republicans.Steven Taylor on former Vice President Mike Pence.And Matthew Shugart on the elections in Costa Rica.
Trump ripping up White House docs shows what little respect he had for the presidency

The National Archives revealed that several of the documents it had turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were in pieces. After former President Donald Trump had ripped up these documents, government officials had taped the pieces back together and delivered them to the records agency. Trump’s flagrant disregard for preserving executive records is only the latest example of a widespread campaign to avoid transparency and accountability in the presidency.
Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Moment Trump Revealed His True Feelings About Don Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump’s latest interview featured some telling moments that revealed how the former president feels about his adult children. Trump railed against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol for asking Ivanka Trump to cooperate with the probe, claiming they’re trying to “go after children.” But as Kimmel pointed out, Ivanka Trump ― who served as a senior adviser in the Trump White House ― was hardly a child.
Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
