Beatportal chats with revered UK artist Fort Romeau to learn more about his dynamic and heartening studio album, Beings of Light — out now via Ghostly International. Fort Romeau is known for making dance music that is artful, striking, and fully formed. Since the release of his debut record Kingdoms on 100% Silk in 2012, Fort Romeau (born Michael Greene) has shared his blissed-out house and techno interpretations across six different continents and performed in some of the world’s most revered clubs.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO