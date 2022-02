Age is so much more than just a number when it comes to whisky. And that’s what makes The Macallan’s latest single malt Scotch so intriguing. The Speyside distillery has just announced a new release called The Reach. It’s one that both collector and Scotch lovers will want to take note of. That’s because it’s been aged 81 years, making it the brand’s oldest whisky yet. Age can be a double-edged sword in whisky. When done well, time in the barrel adds to the richness and complexity of the liquid, but sometimes the wood becomes over-extracted, making for an unpleasant drinking experience....

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO