ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

College Basketball Roundup

By Todd Hamilton
whopam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky’s women were victorious in a makeup game over Mississippi State 81-74 in Lexington....

whopam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Auburn, KY
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
The Hill

Ottawa police don protective gear, firearms arresting protesters

Police in Canada's capital city on Saturday donned helmets and batons and at times brandished firearms as officers worked to clear out protesters associated with the "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations. In a series of updates on their Twitter page, Ottawa Police said protesters were acting aggressively toward officers moving in over...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay

Comments / 0

Community Policy