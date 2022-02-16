PG Wireless Sues T-Mobile Over Breach-of-Contract Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Dennis Corry Smith & Dixon on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against FedEx to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Brodhead Law on behalf of Christopher O. Jefferson Sr., who was operating the vehicle at the time of the collision. The case is 1:22-cv-00523, Jefferson v. FedEx Freight, Inc. Jefferson’s son, Christopher O. Jefferson Jr., was a passenger in his father’s vehicle when the wreck occurred and has filed a similar lawsuit against FedEx (case number 22A004413).

