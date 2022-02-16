PG Wireless Sues T-Mobile Over Breach-of-Contract Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. General Dynamics, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense company, and Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. sued Crane Worldwide Logistics Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court case, brought by Bodker, Ramsey, Andrews, Winograd & Wildstein, accuses defendant of failing to deliver $758,332.90 worth of cargo in the contracted condition. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00427, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. et al v. Crane Worldwide Logistics.
