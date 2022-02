Well i think Coronation Street is more than guilty of this happening as it is the only soap that has so many poor actors whose characters are not really that popular. These characters are the likes of Gemma, Chesney and Sean and also Dev and Steve who have become comedy characters these days who are also poor actors and they are not likely to be axed anytime soon. Does anyone know why this is happening and why they dont cast more decent actors and less poor ones and why producers dont think these actors are poor when they cast them in the show.

