Hunters have been killing gray wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains in numbers not seen since the animals were driven to near extinction in the continental United States in the 20th century. Science Magazine reports in their latest issue that the killing of more than 500 wolves in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming in recent months, including nearly 20% of the wolves that sometimes range outside of Yellowstone National Park—threatens to undermine a long-term Yellowstone research project that has produced influential findings on how wolves help shape ecosystems.

ANIMALS ・ 18 DAYS AGO