ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Lummis honors Leland

Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wyoming US Senator Cynthia Lummis paid tribute Tuesday on the Senate floor to Leland Christensen, who passed away on February 4th and whose memory will be honored with a memorial service February 26th....

jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming to use 1 billion federal dollars

Wyoming Representative Andy Schwartz from Teton County’s House District #23, who is also a member of the appropriations committee, says the main focus of the appropriations committee during this session is going to be the budget. Along with that, Schwartz says the state also received about a billion dollars from the federal government and the committee has to determine what to do with that.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming Legislature meets Monday

The 66th Wyoming Legislature will convene in a Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives on Monday at 10:00 am, during the first day of legislative proceedings of the 2022 Budget Session. At that time, Governor Mark Gordon will deliver his State of the State message, followed by the State of the Judiciary message, delivered by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox. Following the Joint Session, the bodies will hold opening ceremonies and begin introducing legislation in their respective chambers.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Leland Christensen passes away

National guardsman, sheriff’s officer, county commissioner, state senator and all-around leading Teton County citizen, Leland Christensen passed away overnight Thursday surrounded by his family in an Idaho Falls hospital. Leland was quietly being treated for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma when he came down with COVID. Upon contracting COVID, Christensen was...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming Governor disappointed with fed wolf decision

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon responded to a letter from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announcing its intent to initiate a 12-month status review to determine whether a listing of a distinct population segment of the gray wolf in the Northern Rocky Mountains or in the western United States under the Endangered Species Act is warranted.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Jackson Hole Radio

Governor to coordinate infrastructure funds

In the months ahead new federal programs and grants are going to open due to the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. These could present both opportunities and challenges for Wyoming. To analyze options, prioritize which grants to apply for, and to make sure state entities align efforts to Wyoming’s...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Governor Gordon appoints new education chief

Wyoming has a new superintendent of public instruction. Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Brian Schroeder to replace Superintendent Jillian Balow who resigned January 16th to become Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Virginia Department of Education. Under state statute the Governor is required to select one of three candidates submitted to him by the Republican Party Central Committee.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Candidates emerge to replace Balow

Marti Halverson has been listed among the three choices given to Governor Mark Gordon by the Wyoming Republican Central Committee to fill out the remainder of Jillian Balow’s term as Superintendent of Public Instruction. Halverson is the state representative out of Etna in Star Valley serving the communities of...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

 http://jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy