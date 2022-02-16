Lummis honors Leland
Wyoming US Senator Cynthia Lummis paid tribute Tuesday on the Senate floor to Leland Christensen, who passed away on February 4th and whose memory will be honored with a memorial service February 26th....jacksonholeradio.com
