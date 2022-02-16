It’s Not a Reboot. It’s a Comeback. – GEEKS CORNER – Episode #595

CBS has handed a pilot order to a gender-swapped reboot of Early Edition. Created by Ian Abrams, Patrick Q. Page, and Vik Rubenfeld, the original Early Edition series follows the adventures of a man named Gary Hobson who mysteriously receives each Chicago Sun-Times newspaper the day before it is actually published, and uses this knowledge to prevent terrible events every day. The fantasy comedy-drama stars pre-Friday Night Lights Kyle Chandler as Gary, alongside supporting cast members Shanésia Davis-Williams, Fisher Stevens, Kristy Swanson, Myles Jeffrey, and Billie Worley, just to name a few. The show ran for four seasons on the Eye Network from 1996 to 2000.
