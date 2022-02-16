ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

It’s Not a Reboot. It’s a Comeback. – GEEKS CORNER – Episode #595

dapsmagic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to GEEKS CORNER! This week the GEEKS cover a lot of ground on a stormy night in Southern California! After chatting about the storm and showing a picture Mr. DAPs took of the lightning, the GEEKS turn to the news of the week. This...

dapsmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

‘Alice’s Wonderland Bakery’ Is the ‘Alice’ Reboot Parents Need

Did the world need another Alice in Wonderland cartoon? If your kneejerk answer is no, you may want to consider the last time you watched the “classic” Disney film or read the original book. As of now, neither is entirely appropriate for your preschooler. But, guess what is? A brand new animated series called Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.
RECIPES
Boston Herald

Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ reboots ‘The Fresh Prince’

It’s been some time since Will Smith was “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” but his hand is very much in a new version of the show. The sitcom’s premise stays the same while leaning more toward drama in “Bel-Air,” which Peacock debuts Sunday. Smith remains present as an executive producer of the show (along with Quincy Jones and the entire idea’s inspiration, Benny Medina), but the lead role now goes to newcomer Jabari Banks as a fictionalized Smith, a present-day Philadelphian whose life shifts in a major way when he moves in with privileged California relatives.
TV SERIES
geekspin

CBS is rebooting Early Edition but there’s a twist

CBS has handed a pilot order to a gender-swapped reboot of Early Edition. Created by Ian Abrams, Patrick Q. Page, and Vik Rubenfeld, the original Early Edition series follows the adventures of a man named Gary Hobson who mysteriously receives each Chicago Sun-Times newspaper the day before it is actually published, and uses this knowledge to prevent terrible events every day. The fantasy comedy-drama stars pre-Friday Night Lights Kyle Chandler as Gary, alongside supporting cast members Shanésia Davis-Williams, Fisher Stevens, Kristy Swanson, Myles Jeffrey, and Billie Worley, just to name a few. The show ran for four seasons on the Eye Network from 1996 to 2000.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Outsider.com

CBS Orders Reboot Pilot for Kyle Chandler’s ‘Early Edition’

A reboot of the “Early Edition,” the 1996 CBS series starring actor Kyle Chandler could be on the way soon. The fantasy comedy-drama series produced 90 episodes and completed its four-year run in 2000. Chandler starred as a man who magically got tomorrow’s edition of the Chicago Sun-Times today. Mysteriously, it reached his doorstep thanks to a ginger tabby cat. With that knowledge, Gary Hobson (played by Chandler) could change the day for the better.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
WJBF.com

Cloud in a Jar – Jenna’s Science Corner Episode 1

For this episode of Jenna’s Science Corner, we are going to make a cloud in a jar! It is super easy and a great way to teach kids how clouds form in the sky. Step 1: Pour the boiling water into the glass jar, about 1/3 of the way.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Geeks#Walt Disney World Resorts
CBS San Francisco

Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Kicks Into Gear With Mask Mandate in Rearview Mirror

DANVILLE (KPIX) — Restaurants in the East Bay are hoping for a big boost in business this holiday weekend after a difficult winter season dealing with COVID cases and restrictions. The second annual Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week is happening at a time when COVID restrictions are much more relaxed. The dining room at the popular Bridges restaurant was bustling Sunday evening. It’s one of about 30 restaurants in the Tri-Valley participating in the 10-day event, featuring unique menu items and special meals. For example, Bridges is offering a three-course dinner for $50. “I hope it just promotes people coming out and enjoying the...
DANVILLE, CA
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
HuffingtonPost

John Mulaney And Andy Samberg’s ‘Chip ‘N Dale’ Reboot Makes Fun Of Reboots

Call it catnip — or maybe acorns — for millennials. A teaser trailer for a kinda-sorta “Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers” reboot dropped Tuesday and it looks like a refreshingly new take on a pretty stale concept. Disney teamed up with The Lonely Island to tell the bizarre, metaphysical and seemingly self-aware tale of what happened to the two adventure-loving chipmunks, Chip (voiced by John Mulaney) and Dale (voiced by Andy Samberg), 30 years after their popular animated series ended.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
HollywoodLife

Elon Musks’ New Mystery Gal Pal Revealed After They’re Spotted On Private Jet Together

The SpaceX founder was seen arriving in Los Angeles with a new woman almost five months after ending things with singer Grimes, and we have the EXCLUSIVE on who she is!. Does Elon Musk have a new girlfriend? The 50-year-old Tesla CEO was spotted stepping off of a plane with a mysterious new woman on Thursday February 17 in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were each seen deplaning the billionaire’s private jet separately in black coats in Los Angeles. A source close to Elon revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the mystery woman is an actress, expected to be in a highly anticipated biopic this year. “They have been dating for several months and are in a monogamous relationship right now,” according to our source.
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Slays in Form-Fitting Peek-a-Boo Dress on Instagram

Gabrielle Union is preparing for the new spring season in style. On Instagram, the 49-year-old actress posted the latest piece in her New York & Company spring 2022 collection. In the snapshot, Union is rocking a peach-colored dress with a peek-a-boo moment happening on the side. She is also sporting a soft beat makeup look, with forest green eyeshadow and a nude, glossed lip.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Demands Final Approval On Netflix’s Jeen-Yuhs Docuseries, A Co-Director Reveals Why His Request Wasn’t Granted

Kanye West wouldn’t exactly be Kanye West without his signature bold statements. Whether he’s proclaiming a Beyoncé album the “greatest of all time” or running for president or trying to get his ex-wife Kim Kardashian back, the rapper has definitive (and no shortage of controversial) opinions. Sometimes it doesn’t pan out to his liking. This was the case when he demanded and was denied final approval on the Netflix docuseries, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, which centers on his comeuppance in the music industry. Now, one of the co-directors involved with the project reveals exactly why the request wasn’t granted.
MUSIC
Distractify

People Throw Stuffed Animals at Figure Skaters After They Finish Their Events

One of the most incredible things a person can witness is a figure skating routine that has been executed flawlessly. It's understandable, then, that many who attend figure skating events want to find some way to show their appreciation. That's why, somewhat randomly, it's become a tradition to throw stuffed animals onto the ice at the end of an excellent figure skating routine.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy