Though John Mellencamp is a friend and admirer of Bob Dylan, at one point he had to tell the famed songwriter to stop calling him. “Bob Dylan used to call me up in the middle of the night and read his lyrics to me that he was working on for new records,” Mellencamp recalled during a recent interview with Billboard. “And I finally told him, ‘Bob, would you quit calling me, because I’m not gonna say anything. I’m not a good sounding board because I like everything you do. I’m happy to hear this stuff, but I’m not that great of a sounding board.’”

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO