Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for Yuta Okkotsu's next big fight in the Culling Game with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter! The series has now made it through Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro's first few hours in the midst of Kenjaku's Culling Game tournament, and the two of them have thankfully accomplished the first major goal they had set out for. With this update now cemented, the series is getting ready to take a lot at how the fights in the other colonies are shaping up as the newest chapter of the series revisits how Yuta has been doing in the game thus far.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO