High School Sports Results: Tuesday February 15

The Gopher men's hockey team and St. Cloud Norsemen both completed weekend sweeps, the SCSU women's basketball team ended the regular season on a high note, the Gopher men's basketball team got back in the win column, and the Granite City Lumberjacks kicked off their weekend series with a win over New Ulm, but the SCSU men's hockey and basketball teams were both handed losses on Saturday. The Gopher women's basketball team will take the court in Nebraska and the Wild will face the Oilers in Edmonton on Sunday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO