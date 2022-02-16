High School Sports Results: Tuesday February 15
Cathedral 77, Milaca 71 (overtime) (Tommy Pfiefer led Cathedral with 21 points and Jordan Schumann added 20 points the Crusaders) (Ella...1390granitecitysports.com
Cathedral 77, Milaca 71 (overtime) (Tommy Pfiefer led Cathedral with 21 points and Jordan Schumann added 20 points the Crusaders) (Ella...1390granitecitysports.com
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0