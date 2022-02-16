ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa’s Drinking Age Used To Be 19, Should We Go Back?

By Kerri Mac
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'll shoot straight with you... I enjoy a glass of wine with dinner a few nights a week. There's no shame in that! Also, I'm a young woman who just so happens to like an evening out at the bars with friends. While I always responsibly enjoy my selection of spirits;...

Keith Hicks
4d ago

Our Senators and Governor refuse to legalize cannabis due to fears of "addiction". if they lower the drinking age, I for one will "political discourse" my way to their offices.

Reply(5)
7
Ryan Smith
5d ago

well you can bleed for your country at 18so you should be able to consume at 18just need more responsible adults to teach about health an safety when drinking

Reply
9
Kay Mcintyre
4d ago

if they're old enough at 18 to fight in a war they should be old enough for a drink. ( and a cigarette)

Reply
6
