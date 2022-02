Cathedral high school Monday night held a food drive called "love your neighbor food drive" for the boy's basketball game against Minnewaska. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan and St. Cloud Catholic Schools President Scott Warzecha say they donated 500 pounds of food and $167 dollars in cash to the Catholic Charities food shelf. He says the day started well when one of their basketball parents dropped off 14 bags of food. Those who donated food got into the game for free. Keenan said the following:

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO