S&P 500 ends higher for 2nd day after Fed minutes affirms plan for faster rate hikes, balance-sheet cuts

U.S. stock benchmarks finished mixed Wednesday, but largely recouped earlier losses, after the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting reiterated support for a faster pace of interest rate hikes and a significant reduction of the central bank’s near $9 trillion balance sheet.

The minutes were in keeping with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s more hawkish message at his news conference following the central bank’s January meeting.

How did stock indexes do?

The S&P 500 SPX added 3.94 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 4,475.01, after flipping positive in afternoon trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA shed 54.57 points, or 0.2%, closing at 34,934.27.

The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP fell 15.66 points, or 0.1%, ending at 14,124.09.

On Tuesday, the Dow industrials surged 422.67 points, or 1.2%, to close at 34,988.84, while the S&P 500 index rose 1.6% to 4,471.07. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.5% to 14,139.07.

What drove the markets?

As expected, the minutes from the Fed’s meeting last month showed interest rate increases were likely soon, followed by potentially aggressive actions to reduce the central bank’s nearly $9 trillion balance as inflation sits near 40-year highs.

The tone of the Fed minutes were largely in line with the more aggressive, or hawkish tone, that the market has come to expect from the U.S. central bank as it works to tamp down high costs of living before they threaten to derail the economy.

“On balance, there was nothing in the minutes that suggested the Fed would be more aggressive than what the market has already priced in,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management, in emailed comments.

Meanwhile, tensions between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine also remained in focus, after a brief lull a day earlier that boosted stocks.

“I think it’s a rethinking of the geopolitical situation,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, in a phone interview.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said some troops had withdrawn from the boarder with Ukraine, indicating that he might be persuaded not to invade Ukraine and signaling that Moscow was ready to talk with NATO.

Those hopes appeared to fade, however, Wednesday, after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that “we have not seen any withdrawal” of those Russian forces. “What we see is that they have increased the number of troops and more troops are on their way,” he said. President Joe Biden urged Moscow to “choose diplomacy” on Tuesday, warning that a Russian move into Ukraine was still possible, and reports of some Russian units returning home couldn’t be verified.

The session also saw some upbeat U.S. economic data. Sales for U.S. retailers jumped 3.8% in January, the largest since last March, when Americans spent a good chunk of their stimulus money from the government. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast after retail sales fell a revised 2.5% in December. Households bought more goods in early 2022 after paring back in the final month of last year.

“Omicron and inflation were not enough to deter US consumers from spending in January as retail sales sprung back to life with a 3.8% surge, the strongest gain since March 2021 when stimulus checks reached households’ bank accounts, wrote Lydia Boussour and Kathy Bostjancic, economists at Oxford Economics.

“The rebound was nearly twice stronger than consensus expectations and led by buoyant vehicle sales and online shopping as virus fear kept consumers away from restaurants,” the economists wrote.

Separately, import prices for January rose 2% and 1.4%, excluding fuel costs and a reading of industrial capacity in use rose 77.6% in January, compared with 76.6% in December.

The National Association of Home Builder’s latest confidence index slipped a point to 82 in February from a month ago. Any reading above 50 indicates improving confidence.

Fed funds futures traders might be pricing in an rapid pace of interest rate hikes, but Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said Wednesday that he wants a small interest rate hike in March and then methodical moves that don’t upset the economy’s strong performance.

And Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari also said Wednesday that he thinks U.S. inflation will slow down markedly as the year progresses, and that it will be on the way to achieving a 2% target.

Earnings news will continue to roll in on Wednesday, with Nvidia Corp. NVDA, Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO, Applied Materials Inc. AMAT, Tripadvisor Inc. TRIP among the highlights after the close.

What companies were in focus?

How did other assets trade?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y was unchanged at 2.044%, after reaching a 52-week high on Tuesday, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Yields and debt prices move opposite each other.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index DXY, which tracks the currency against a basket of six major rivals, declined 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery CLH22 climbed 1.7% to settle at $93.66 a barrel, but pulled back in electronic trading on reports of progress in talks from Iran’s top nuclear negotiator.

Gold futures closed at an 8-month high, with the April contract GCJ22 settling at $1,871.50 an ounce, up 0.8%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP XX:SXXP closed virtually unchanged but in positive territory, while London’s FTSE 100 UK:UKX slipped less than 0.1%.

The Shanghai Composite CN:SHCOMP ended 0.5% higher, while the Hang Seng Index HK:HSI rose 1.4% in Hong Kong and Japan’s Nikkei 225 JP:NIK surged 2.2%.

