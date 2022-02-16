ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Backward Temps Expected This Spring in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa

By Dunken
 5 days ago
Back in October, the Farmer's Almanac released its long-term forecast for Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. They claim to have an 80% accuracy rate and I think they were pretty close this year when they called for a "flip-flop" winter. Their forecast said winter would take a while to get here but...

Comments / 15

Cheezus
5d ago

this isn't out if the norm. WI gets snow in March basically every year and if it's not a full blown storm, it's freezing freezing rain. we've also had snow in April the psst few years

3
DawnMarie HrdzRndn
5d ago

bring on more snow!! i love winter.. i have always been told i am a polar bear because of my love of winter

4
Rochester, MN
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

