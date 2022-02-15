ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 Years Ago: How Adele Kept Van Halen From Reaching No. 1

By Michael Christopher
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Van Halen accomplished a lot with David Lee Roth at the helm, but one summit they never reached was a No. 1 album with their original singer. Their last chance to do so was 2012's A Different Kind of Truth, but they were blocked from the top spot by U.K. pop...

1019therock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

How Van Halen’s Roy Orbison Cover Led to a Classic Album

In 1981, heavy metal band Van Halen thought that the best way to stay popular without touring was to record a cover album to bridge the gap between albums. But the band’s cover became iconic, and they suddenly faced even more pressure to create new music than before. After...
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Van Halen’s ‘A Different Kind of Truth': A Track-by-Track Guide

A new Van Halen album probably wouldn't have happened in 2012 without the musical equivalent of a son asking his father, "Are we there yet?" It was Wolfgang Van Halen's enthusiasm and initiative that drove A Different Kind of Truth, the band's 12th and final studio album. The group had reactivated in 2006 — with Wolfgang on bass and David Lee Roth back as singer — and toured the following year, but Eddie Van Halen, in particular, was reticent to making a new album. He was stung by the lukewarm response to 1998's Van Halen III, made with singer Gary Cherone, and by the indifference toward the new studio tracks recorded for 2004's The Best of Both Worlds compilation.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Adele
thebrag.com

Wolfgang reflects on recording final Van Halen album with his father

Wolfgang has reflected on the album that marked his recording debut, Van Halen’s A Different Kind of Truth which he played on along with father Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth. Tragically, the album turned out to be Van Halen’s final studio album too. In an interview...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Ucr
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Chicago After She Gives Little Brother Psalm A Sweet Kiss

Kim couldn’t help but share the most adorable snap of Chicago hugging and kissing Psalm during a family trip to the playground. Even with all the drama going on with her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is focused on being the most doting mother to their four children. The 41-year-old makeup mogul proved just that as she shared adorable photos of Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, showing some sibling love on Friday (Feb. 18). Taking to her Instagram, Kim posted a sweet snap of Chicago with her arm around her baby brother as she placed a kiss on his forehead. Yes, your heart is allowed to melt! Kim captioned the snap with the kids’ names and a heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death. On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide. According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021. Huey’s death was announced on his Instagram account on 27 October, as the post included the date of his passing and details about his GoFundMe page. ...
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

"A good idea is a good idea no matter when you do it": Eddie Van Halen reveals how Van Halen brought cutting room floor jams roaring back to life for A Different Kind of Truth

In this wide-ranging 2012 interview, EVH discusses the evolution of his onstage solo, working in the studio with Wolfgang, and the Different Kind of Truth song that "flipped" him out. The following piece is taken from the August 2012 issue of Guitar World. On the first leg of Van Halen’s...
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Pepsi
realitytitbit.com

We finally got to see 90 Day Fiance's Gino without his trusty hat

Gino Palazzolo is one of the stars of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days and has captivated fans for more than one reason. One of these was that during the entire season, Gino wouldn’t take off his hat and fans began to wonder why. Speculation has led fans...
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
103.7 THE LOON

Watch Michael Anthony Sing Van Halen Classics Onstage

Van Halen fans in the audience at Sammy Hagar’s Las Vegas residency show on Feb. 12 were treated to the experience of bassist Michael Anthony taking lead vocals for two of the band’s classic tracks. The latest Hagar and Friends show, featuring Anthony from Hagar's band the Circle,...
MUSIC
FMX 94.5

44 Years Ago: Van Halen Erupt With Their Self-Titled Debut Album

The mid-'70s were a transformative time for rock 'n' roll music. The psychedelic phase was coming to an end, glam and punk were on the rise, and bands like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, KISS and the Eagles were on top of the world. But a four-piece band called Van Halen had just formed in Pasadena, Calif. that was about to change the rock landscape forever.
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy