10 Years Ago: How Adele Kept Van Halen From Reaching No. 1

A new Van Halen album probably wouldn't have happened in 2012 without the musical equivalent of a son asking his father, "Are we there yet?" It was Wolfgang Van Halen's enthusiasm and initiative that drove A Different Kind of Truth, the band's 12th and final studio album. The group had reactivated in 2006 — with Wolfgang on bass and David Lee Roth back as singer — and toured the following year, but Eddie Van Halen, in particular, was reticent to making a new album. He was stung by the lukewarm response to 1998's Van Halen III, made with singer Gary Cherone, and by the indifference toward the new studio tracks recorded for 2004's The Best of Both Worlds compilation.

