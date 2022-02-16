ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Italy issues Robinho international arrest warrant over rape conviction

Cover picture for the articleItaly's Justice Ministry has issued an international arrest warrant for former AC Milan and Brazil striker Robinho after the country's top court confirmed his conviction for rape, a ministry spokesman said...

