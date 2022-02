Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul suggested Saturday that he could miss some time after undergoing an MRI on his right hand Thursday. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Suns haven't released the results of Paul's MRI, but CP3 said the following regarding his status: "We're 48-10 and if we do miss some time, I know the guys are going to hold it down. There's always going to be a frustration with injury. My hand surgeon is part of my family now."

