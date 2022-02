According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed forward Gemel Smith off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings. Smith, 27, had been with the Tampa Bay Lightning organization for three years after signing with them in July of 2019. Exactly one month ago, on January 19th, the Red Wings claimed Smith off waivers from the Lightning, where he would join forces with his brother, Givani.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO