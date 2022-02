I work for a company that supports people who are mentally retarded. Oh wait. Did you just have a knee-jerk reaction to that word? If so, good. You should have. We can all agree that the word “retarded” is an insensitive and unacceptable word that is used to describe a minority group of people who have disabilities. Yet, for decades, the word “retarded” was the socially acceptable term. It was widely used in government and throughout society. It wasn’t until that minority group spoke out demanding they be treated with dignity and respect that the term was changed.

