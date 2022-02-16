The nursing shortage has many reasons

THE ISSUE: “At the end of January, Lancaster General Hospital had 83 patients at ready for discharge, but waiting on a post-acute care bed, about twice the average number before the COVID-19 pandemic,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported Feb. 9. This backlog of patients who are not sick enough to remain hospitalized but who still need care before returning home puts pressure on every part of the health care system, from hospitals (which may need those beds for new patients) to nursing homes to rehabilitation facilities. “What it boils down to is that hospitals are boarding patients in the hospital who don’t need hospital-level care while we are managing some of the highest levels of patients in the history of our hospitals,” Monica Cascarino, vice president of care transitions at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, told LNP | LancasterOnline.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO