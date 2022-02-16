ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

PCI Express 6.0 compatible Base transmitter test

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTektronix has introduced “industry’s first PCI Express 6.0 compatible Base transmitter test solution, just weeks after the PCI-SIG working group released PCIe 6.0 Base specifications and validation requirements”, according to the test equipment company. For use at 64Gtransfer/s...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

How to Fix PCI Encryption/Decryption Controller Issue

The PCI Encryption/Decryption Controller, that comes pre-built in the motherboard is responsible for keeping the data secure and preventing hackers to steal your data. It continuously encrypts/decrypt data during the transfer of data to make sure that no 3rd-party source could locate the data. PCI Encryption/Decryption Controller significantly adds to...
COMPUTERS
Washington Post

Are app-based home coronavirus tests worth it? We tested them to find out.

A previous version of this article incorrectly said that Detect's Starter Kit contains two tests. It contains one. The article has been corrected. In January, the government promised each U.S. household four free, at-home coronavirus tests shipped to their door. Check the U.S. Postal Service order form today, though, and a banner warns of high demand and delayed shipments.
CELL PHONES
Phys.org

Einstein's relativity theory passes strict test based on LHAASO observation

Researchers from the Institute of High Energy Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences examined the validity of the theory of relativity with the highest accuracy in a study entitled "Exploring Lorentz Invariance Violation from Ultrahigh-Energy γRays Observed by LHAASO," which was published in the latest issue of Physical Review Letters.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pci Express#Test Equipment#Ati#Software#Transmitter#First Pci Express 6 0#Dsp#Sndr#Rlm#Tektronix Pci Express
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy