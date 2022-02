Newsom unveils plan to ease into next stage of living with COVID: The crisis phase of the 2-year-old coronavirus pandemic is winding down in California, and the state on Thursday announced its strategy for coexisting with COVID in the long-term — relying on less restrictive and more fluid public health measures to tackle future surges. The plan unveiled Thursday marks a profound shift in California’s approach to the pandemic, not so much in the details of the new strategy — which relies largely on familiar tools like vaccines and masking to deploy as needed — as in the tone of optimism about the state’s ability to manage the virus in the long run. Read the full story here.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO