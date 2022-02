This is probably one of the biggest secrets that the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has ever kept. If you have been keeping track of the event venue's Facebook page, you probably have noticed posts hinting another huge concert coming to Sioux Falls. We thought Foo Fighters was set to be one of the largest shows of the year. However, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center might have found a performer or performers to top the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO