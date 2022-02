AUGUSTA, Maine — A planned round of $500 relief checks would go to more Mainers than the last one and be mailed out gradually over the last six months of 2022. The idea was the key policy proposal unveiled by Gov. Janet Mills during her State of the State address on Thursday, but it was first proposed by legislative Republicans. The Democratic governor included it in a $850 million spending proposal released Tuesday that makes use of a massive projected budget surplus through mid-2023 that is fueled by COVID-19 aid.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO