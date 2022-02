Our dukes are up for HBO Max documentary Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, because it’s about a guy who probably pays less taxes than most of us. What makes this guy worth 100 minutes of nonfiction film? He’s a self-made billionaire who was the first-ever “corporate raider” – a label that’s been sort of politically corrected to “activist shareholder” – who loaded his coffers by investing in undervalued public corporations, pressuring lazy and self-serving execs into change, then reaping the benefits of the company’s subsequent surge in value. As your average laymoron, this is the best I can do to summarize the Wall Street whatnot that made Icahn one of America’s richest people, because that shit is like Neptunian hieroglyphics to most of us. Anyway: This doc aims to ponder the philosophies of Icahn by exploring his background, personality and business dealings – but does it go deep enough to become more than just a glowing biography? Let’s find out.

